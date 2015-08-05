Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
FRANKFURT The death of Johanna Maria Quandt, head of the family which has a controlling stake in BMW (BMWG.DE), will not affect the family's shareholding in the German carmaker, a spokesman said.
Johanna Quandt died on Monday in Bad Homburg, Germany at the age of 89, the spokesman for the family said on Wednesday. The Quandt family has a 46.6 percent stake in BMW, including a 16.7 percent stake owned by Johanna Quandt.
"The stake will remain within the family," spokesman Joerg Appelhans said.
Johanna Quandt was the wife of Herbert Quandt, the German industrialist credited with BMW's revival in the post-war years, who died in 1982.
Johanna Quandt's children are also shareholders in BMW: Stefan Quandt has a 17.4 percent stake, and his sister Susanne Klatten holds a 12.5 percent stake.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.