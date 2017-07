RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES dropped 17 percent to 33.483 billion reais ($10.60 billion) in the first half of 2017 from a year earlier, the bank said on Tuesday.

In June, the bank disbursed 5.765 billion reais in loans, according to a statement, which did not provide information for June 2016.

($1 = 3.16 reais)