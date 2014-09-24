PARIS Baudouin Prot, Chairman of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) since 2011, is to leave the French bank and the board is due to meet on Friday to choose a successor, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said Jean Lemierre, an adviser to the bank since 2008 who was a key negotiator with U.S. authorities over its $8.9 billion fine this year for sanctions busting, is a potential successor.

"It was a personal decision," said a second source of Prot's move, confirming recent press reports. "After more than 30 years with the bank, he wants to take a step back."

Prot's mandate as chairman was renewed earlier this year and had been due to run until 2017. He joined the bank in 1983.

