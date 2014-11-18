Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into suspected insider trading by officials at French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), a source with knowledge of the inquiry said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for BNP Paribas declined to comment on the matter. Under French law, a preliminary probe does not necessarily lead to charges or imply wrongdoing.
Earlier, French weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that French prosecutors had opened a preliminary probe targeting officials at the bank in early November.
The newspaper said three senior executives had sold nearly 300,000 shares last year while the bank was under investigation in the United States for sanctions violations.
BNP Paribas pleaded guilty in July to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.