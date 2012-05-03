PARIS BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's No. 1 listed bank, is seen posting a 10 percent drop in first-quarter net income on Friday as it ploughs ahead with a drive to sell assets and boost capital in a slowing economy.

BNP is expected to report net income of 2.34 billion euros ($3.08 billion), down from a year-ago figure of 2.62 billion, according to the mean forecast of seven analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The bank has said it will post a 1.5 billion euro capital gain from the sale of part of its stake in real-estate group Klepierre (LOIM.PA) to Simon Property (SPG.N).

Revenues are seen falling to 10.1 billion euros, from a year-ago figure of 11.7 billion, according to I/B/E/S.

BNP is likely to profit from the same surge in fixed-income, commodities and currencies seen at smaller rival Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), which reported on Thursday.

However, investor sentiment is cautious ahead of Sunday's presidential elections in France. The frontrunner is Socialist candidate Francois Hollande, who has pledged to curb banks' risky investment banking activities. ($1 = 0.7603 euros)

