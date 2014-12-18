Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
PARIS BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) personal finance arm has agreed to buy the consumer loans business of South Africa-based JD Group JDJ.J for an undisclosed sum, the French bank said on Thursday.
Under the deal, BNP's South African RCS unit will acquire JD's current loan book, with the assets guaranteed by JD parent Steinhoff SHFJ.J, the French bank said in a statement.
RCS, which has about 1,300 employees, will double in size after the acquisition, due to take effect in April.
Companies in South Africa have been scaling back credit to low-income households that are struggling to repay loans in a weakened economy beset by rising food and fuel prices.
JD Group had said in September it planned to sell the finance arm to reduce its exposure to consumer debt in Africa's most developed economy.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost)
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.