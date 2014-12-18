PARIS BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) personal finance arm has agreed to buy the consumer loans business of South Africa-based JD Group JDJ.J for an undisclosed sum, the French bank said on Thursday.

Under the deal, BNP's South African RCS unit will acquire JD's current loan book, with the assets guaranteed by JD parent Steinhoff SHFJ.J, the French bank said in a statement.

RCS, which has about 1,300 employees, will double in size after the acquisition, due to take effect in April.

Companies in South Africa have been scaling back credit to low-income households that are struggling to repay loans in a weakened economy beset by rising food and fuel prices.

JD Group had said in September it planned to sell the finance arm to reduce its exposure to consumer debt in Africa's most developed economy.

