PARIS France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), has hit a target to strengthen its capital base six months early, beating many European rivals as it strives to reassure investors worried about its exposure to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The news, which puts it well ahead of domestic competitor Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and in the top tier of banks across Europe, came as BNP posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit, helped by tight cost control, asset sales and lower than feared provisions for loan losses.

European banks, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and UBS UBSN.VX as well as SocGen, have reported dismal second-quarter results, hit by the euro zone's debt problems and weak economy.

Many have also been selling assets, slashing jobs and cutting dividends to bolster their balance sheets and meet tougher regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial markets crisis.

BNP, among Europe's biggest and most euro zone-dependent banks, said on Thursday it had achieved a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.9 percent under Basel III rules at the end of June - some six months ahead of schedule.

By contrast, SocGen is eyeing a Basel III ratio of at least 9 percent only by the end of next year.

"This is evidence of the quality of the bank's fundamentals and gives management considerable room for maneuver in a still-tough market context," Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said of BNP.

"(It is) one of the very few banks to achieve such a feat."

Analysts said BNP had benefited from its strength in retail banking, which has been more resistant to volatile financial markets than investment banking, as well as cost cutting and a knack of selling assets at acceptable prices.

At 6:50 a.m. EDT (1050 GMT), BNP shares were up 3.2 percent at 31.68 euros, beating a 0.4 percent rise in Europe's blue-chip index .FTEU3. The stock, which often trades as a proxy for the euro zone, has lagged the STOXX Europe 600 bank index .SX7P by 9 percent over the past year.

"We are very confident for the second part of the year," BNP Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told Reuters Insider television. "This quite positive positioning will allow the group to concentrate on mid-term issues."

Analysts say areas of focus could be whether BNP decides to sell its U.S. retail subsidiary BancWest and its plans for operations in euro zone trouble-spot Italy. Bonnafe was a key player in acquiring and integrating BNP's Italian subsidiary BNL in 2006 and may buy bolt-on banks or branches to boost deposits.

Bonnafe told journalists BNP would grow via market-share gains and expanding in Asia, though he ruled out acquisitions for now because of the uncertain regulatory backdrop.

Asked if BNP was embroiled in the Libor rate-fixing scandal which has engulfed more than a dozen rivals, Bonnafe said the bank was "absolutely not" involved. He said regulators would have to change the way Libor was calculated.

BETTER THAN FEARED

Markets including France, Italy and Belgium are expected to show "resilience" in the second half, Bonnafe told Insider TV. BNP has benefited from relatively low household debt levels in these countries, despite the over-arching sovereign turmoil that is threatening to unravel decades of empire-building.

The CEO also pointed to European Central Bank head Mario Draghi's commitment to revive confidence if needed.

BNP saw second-quarter net income fall 13.2 percent to 1.85 billion euros ($2.3 billion), beating the average of analyst estimates of 1.74 billion in a Reuters poll.

Revenue dropped 8 percent to 10.10 billion euros, broadly in line with the poll average of 10.13 billion.

"The results are better than expected across the board," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst Benoit Petrarque.

As at rivals, BNP's corporate and investment bank bore the scars of cost cuts and volatile markets, with pretax profits sinking 40 percent and revenue down by a quarter. Retail banking, a division that has proven a lucrative counterweight to market turmoil, saw pretax earnings slip by a milder 2 percent.

BNP has sold loan portfolios to banks such as Wells Fargo (WFC.N) as well as a chunk of its property subsidiary Klepierre (LOIM.PA) as part of its fight to improve financial firepower.

The bank has also sought to boost client deposits, which are a valuable source of funding in the current unpredictable environment. Retail deposits in core French, Italian and Belgian markets grew 2.8 percent, though it is not clear at what cost.

"The deposit growth, especially in Italy, looks pretty remarkable," said Natixis' Koagne. "But I can't tell to what extent the bank has had to offer higher rates to achieve it."

(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)