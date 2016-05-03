A BNP Paribas bank logo is pictured outside its offices in Singapore's central business district January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

PARIS BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) net profit jumped by 10 percent in the first quarter, helped by a gradual improvement in Europe's economy, which allowed France's biggest bank to cut its loan-loss provisions sharply.

This pick-up and the bank's diverse spread of businesses also helped it to shrug off difficult conditions in investment banking that have hit income at many of its rivals.

BNP Paribas' lending growth in Europe and its improved outlook for bad debts was a bright spot against a sluggish global economic backdrop and struck a more optimistic note in what has otherwise been a tough start to the year for Europe's banks.

"BNP Paribas reported a stellar net profit ... above consensus estimates. The main drivers of the beat are loan-loss provisions," Jacques-Henri Gaulard, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux said in a note.

The bank's "cost of risk", which reflects how much it sets aside for bad loans, fell 27.5 percent and was down across all business divisions, in particular at loss-making Italian business BNL and consumer finance operations.

"Loan-loss provisions are 22 percent lower than consensus and (it) is the lowest quarterly charge since the third quarter of 2014," Barclays analysts said in a note.

The bank's profit rise was in contrast to a weak performance from some other big European banks also reporting earnings on Tuesday.

Banks around the world have been hit by a slowdown in growth, a slide in commodity and oil prices, near-zero interest rates and rising regulatory costs.

BNP Paribas' shares rose as much as 3.5 percent at one stage, while the European banks index .SX7P was down more than 3 percent.

BNP Paribas is cutting costs and paring back risk to bolster profit and free up capital. In France, its main market, it is reducing its branches and investing in digital technologies to help improve customer relationships.

But in the first quarter, its home market was a trouble spot.

The division's pretax income rose 3.7 percent but net interest income in French retail was down 0.7 percent, highlighting the impact of low interest rates. Loans fell 2.7 percent.

BNP Paribas' total group net income of 1.81 billion euros ($2.10 billion) beat the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, as did revenue, which fell 2 percent to 10.84 billion.

Excluding one-offs, such as the revaluation of BNP Paribas' own debt, net income rose 4 percent.

"In a particularly unfavorable market environment, the group's revenues held up well thanks to the diversity of its geographies and businesses," Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

BNP Paribas' corporate and institutional bank, like many of its rivals, showed the impact of volatile markets and weak investor demand, with pretax income down 54.5 percent and revenue down 18.9 percent.

Its rival Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) is to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8638 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by John O'Donnell and Jane Merriman)