Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
PARIS A dispute between U.S. courts and French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) over alleged sanctions busting could hurt trade treaty talks between the United States and the European Union, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.
U.S. President Barack Obama has dismissed French calls to intervene to help BNP Paribas, which faces pressure to sever ties with senior executives and may need to pay penalties that could top $10 billion, sources have said.
"This treaty can only exist on the basis of reciprocity," Fabius, who dined with Obama and President Francois Hollande on Thursday, told RTL radio. "If, in the case of a European bank, they were behaving in a unilateral way, and not on the basis of reciprocity, that could have negative consequences."
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.