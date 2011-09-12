France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) has pulled the sale of its Alcentra debt unit, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
A BNY Mellon spokesman said the company would not comment. Citing sources it did not name, Bloomberg had previously reported the New York custody bank was seeking buyers for Alcentra.
The asset management business focuses on sub-investment grade debt and has about $17 billion in its funds, according to its website.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.