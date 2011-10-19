BOSTON (Reuters) Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) said on Wednesday that third-quarter net income rose 5 percent on stronger investment services fees.

BNY Mellon reported net income of $651 million, or 53 cents a share, compared with $622 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under custody and administration totaled $25.9 trillion, compared with $24.4 trillion a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Gerald Hassell said in a press release that the profit increase came despite higher legal and severance costs.

BNY Mellon's foreign exchange business -- a key source of profit for the custody bank -- has been under attack over allegations that it has overcharged clients on certain trades. The bank has denied any wrongdoing. But earlier this month, in two separate lawsuits seeking more than $2 billion, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney and New York Attorney General alleged the bank misled clients about the method for determining rates it used for certain forex trades.

Shares of BNY Mellon are down 23 percent over the past 12 months, compared with a 4 percent rise for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)