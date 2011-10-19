A woman walks past a logo at the office of the Bank of New York Mellon in Brussels, February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

(Reuters) Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) said on Wednesday that third-quarter net income rose 5 percent on stronger investment services fees and a surge in revenue from its controversial foreign exchange business.

Earnings at BNY Mellon and other U.S. custody banks, however, are being pressured in an environment of ultra-low interest rates. BNY Mellon, for example, said low interest rates have forced it to waive fees on some of its money market funds, hurting quarterly earnings by 5 cents a share, or about $62 million after taxes.

But at the same time, BNY Mellon and archrival State Street Corp (STT.N) said they were winning new business from institutional clients who want to outsource some of their activities to reduce costs during tumultuous times.

Even though BNY Mellon's new business wins for asset servicing dropped to $96 billion in the third quarter from a year-earlier level of $480 billion, revenue growth remained consistent, BNY Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell told Reuters during a telephone interview.

"The market is changing," Hassell said. "There are more services around those assets than just custody. There are all sorts of things not reflected in the custody number."

Demand for middle office outsourcing, for example, has soared as hedge funds and other asset managers offload tasks such as reconciling complex trades to custody banks.

An upswing in those activities helped boost BNY Mellon's net income to $651 million, or 53 cents a share, from $622 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Edward Jones analyst Tom Lewandowski said custody banks surprised Wall Street analysts in the third quarter with better-than-expected gains in assets under custody and administration.

"The flight to safety you've seen across the banking spectrum has offset the effects of an extremely low interest rate environment," Lewandowski said.

At BNY Mellon, assets under custody and administration rose to $25.9 trillion from $24.4 trillion a year earlier.

Another bright spot was BNY Mellon's foreign exchange business -- a key source of profit but under attack over allegations that it overcharged clients on certain trades.

The bank has denied any wrongdoing. But earlier this month, in two separate lawsuits seeking more than $2 billion, the Manhattan U.S. attorney and New York attorney general said BNY Mellon had misled clients about the method for determining rates it used for certain forex trades.

Hassell said his company will not be "coerced into paying huge sums for no wrongdoing." In fact, he took satisfaction in BNY Mellon's foreign exchange revenue surging 38 percent to $221 million in the third quarter from a year ago.

On a conference call, he said the upswing "is very telling" because it reflects a measure of customer satisfaction.

Net interest revenue rose 6 percent to $775 million as BNY Mellon gathered more deposits from clients rattled by global economic worries. The influx of deposits, though, pushed the net interest margin down to 1.30 percent from 1.41 percent in the second quarter and 1.67 percent a year earlier.

BNY Mellon shares rose 2 percent to $20.19 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. But the stock is down 22 percent over the past 12 months, compared with a 5 percent rise for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)