BNY Mellon Corp said Wednesday first-quarter earnings rose 16 percent, beating Wall Street estimates, as the bank lowered expenses and saw revenue from trading foreign currencies surge from year-ago levels.

BNY Mellon Chief Executive Gerald Hassell has been under pressure from hedge fund activists unhappy with expense controls and profit growth at the world's largest custody bank. But in the first quarter, non-interest expense at the bank fell 1 percent to $2.7 billion from year-ago levels.

The custody bank's earnings were $766 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $661 million, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $3.9 billion, or 6 percent higher than the year-ago quarter. Analysts had, on average, expected $3.7 billion in revenue.

Foreign currency revenue had a big impact on the quarter, rising 67 percent to $217 million from year-ago levels on higher volume and volatility.

