Singer Bobby Brown performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Rhythm and blues star Bobby Brown, ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston, was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, Los Angeles police said on Wednesday.

Brown was stopped by police at the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, north of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles, LAPD officer Rosario Herrera said.

Herrera could not immediately provide additional details of the arrest, which was Brown's second this year for drunken driving.

Celebrity online news service TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said Brown was driving erratically, and when stopped, officers smelled alcohol on his breath. He failed a sobriety test, TMZ said.

In March, Brown was arrested on the same charge, pleaded no contest in April, and went to a treatment center for alcohol abuse over the summer.

In June, Brown married his manager, Alicia Etheridge, in Hawaii, four months after the Houston's death in a Los Angeles hotel room.

