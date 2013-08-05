Musician Bob Dylan (C) waits prior to receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON New pastel portraits by American singer Bob Dylan will go on show for the first time at London's National Portrait Gallery next month, the gallery said on Monday.

The 12 new works in the "Bob Dylan Face Value" exhibition in September represent the latest portrait studies from the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer who has sketched and drawn since childhood, but only began exhibiting six years ago.

"Bob Dylan is one of the most influential cultural figures of our time," National Portrait Gallery Director Sandy Naime said in a statement.

"I am delighted that we can now share these 12 sketches which were made for display at the National Portrait Gallery."

The portraits represent characters, with an amalgamation of features Dylan has collected from life, memory and his imagination and fashioned into people, some real and some fictitious.

Dylan, 72, has exhibited previous art collections of sketches, gouaches and watercolors in the past in other cities around the world.

The singer's ballads like "Blowin' in the Wind" became anthems of the civil rights and anti-war movement in the United States, while the musical innovation and cynical lyrics of "Like a Rolling Stone" established him as a counter-culture symbol.

