LONDON Singer Bob Dylan will embark on a 33-date tour of Europe starting in Oslo on October 10 and ending at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 28, a statement on his website said on Friday.

The "Blowin in the Wind" singer - who is scheduled to finish his "AmericanaramA" tour in Mountain View, California on August 4 - said tickets for "Bob Dylan in Europe" would go on sale on Friday.

"Bob Dylan and his band will tour Europe this fall," the statement on his website said of the 10-country tour.

The announcement follows the September release of Dylan's latest studio album, "The Tempest", described by Rolling Stone magazine as "one of his weirdest albums ever".

Dylan was made an honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters in May this year and awarded the top U.S. civilian honour last year, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Earlier this month, the grand chancellor of the French council which clears nominations for the Legion d'Honneur said Dylan had also been put forward for France's highest award.

In a letter to the daily Le Monde, Jean-Louis Georgelin called the singer-songwriter an "exceptional artist" known in the United States and internationally as a "tremendous singer and great poet".

(Editing by Paul Casciato)