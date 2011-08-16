Bob Evans Farms Inc's (BOBE.O) quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations helped by cost controls at its restaurants and better sales at its foods business, and the company backed its full-year forecast.

However, the restaurant operator said it expects to continue facing a "challenging cost environment" in the second fiscal quarter, which would include higher maintenance and utility costs.

Bob Evans expects full-year earnings of $2.36-$2.44 per share, while analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue for the year to be in line with analysts expectations.

Net income for the first quarter was $27.5 million, or 59 cents a share, compared with $21.4 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $405.4 million. Revenue at the company's foods segment rose 3.9 percent to 72.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 51 cents a share, on revenue of $415.6 million.

Bob Evans also approved a 5 cent increase in quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share and doubled its share repurchase authorization to $50 million.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based company closed at $31.12 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

