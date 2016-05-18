Robert Martin (L), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, and Vice Chairman and Deputy Managing Director Wang Genshan attend a news conference in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The company logo of BOC Aviation is displayed during a news conference ahead of its listing in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Brochures on the global offering of BOC Aviation are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BoC Aviation model planes are seen at their office in Singapore in this May 16, 2016 photo illustration. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Ltd [IPO-BOCA.HK] is looking to partner with the cornerstone investors in its $1.1 billion public share offer in potential aircraft securitization deals and joint ventures, it said on Wednesday.

On Monday the Bank of China (601988.SS) subsidiary launched its Hong Kong IPO, having secured 11 cornerstone investors including state funds China Investment Corp, Silk Road Fund, Oman Investment Fund, and Boeing Co (BA.N).

"What we want to do is capitalize on this because if we can develop the investor base to understand this business in Asia, it's not just for equity. It will also over time be equity into ABS (asset-backed securities) deals," Robert Martin, the CEO of Singapore-based BOC Aviation, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Analysts expect a rise in asset-backed secularizations (ABS) by aircraft lessors as they tap into a growing demand for aviation assets from long-term investors such as pension funds.

BOC Aviation is also eyeing its investors as potential partners for joint ventures. "The spin-off effects clearly outweigh the amount of work we have had to put in to doing this process," said Martin, referring to the 200-plus meetings the company has held with investors in recent weeks.

"This is really part of our competitive armoury to compete against the other big guys," said Martin, who has been on board since 1998 and managed BOC Aviation's transition from a Singapore-owned group to one fully owned by Bank of China.

Western firms such as AerCap Holdings (AER.N) and General Electric's (GE.N) GECAS still dominate the $228 billion global industry that underpins commercial aviation with some 40 percent of airline fleets leased.

New Asian lessors are also emerging, with Bohai Capital, the leasing arm of aviation-to-shipping conglomerate HNA Group, which purchased Avolon Holdings Ltd, planning to add 300 to 400 planes to the over 500 it has on order and in service. Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd, owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has also expanded into the aircraft leasing market.

The BOC Aviation IPO comes amid booming expectations for the aviation market in Asia, with Boeing Co forecasting market demand in China alone will total 6,330 aircraft over the next 20 years worth a total of nearly $1 trillion.

BOC Aviation, which counts U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and Emirates among its customers, had a fleet of 270 planes as of last year and 241 more on order. The company, which said it has never made a loss in its 22-year history, had a profit of $343 million in 2015, up from $308.6 million the previous year, according to its IPO prospectus.

Cornerstone investors have taken up 52 percent of the base offering in the IPO and have agreed to hold on to their shares for six months. The shares will start trading on June 1.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)