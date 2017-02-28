European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HONG KONG BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK), a unit of Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK) (601988.SS), said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire Indonesia and Cambodia businesses from its parent for about $377 million, as parts of its push into Southeast Asia.
The latest move comes after BOC Hong Kong last year raised about $10 billion by divesting its holding in Hong Kong-based banks, and said a part of the proceeds would be used to expand its presence in ASEAN (the Association of South East Asian Nations).
On Tuesday, BOC Hong Kong said it would acquire its parent's Indonesian business for HK$1.6 billion ($206.15 million), and it will pay $171 million for the Cambodian operations in two separate transactions that are subject to regulatory approvals.
"The proposed acquisitions of these two branches will further expand BOC HK's regional network, in line with the long-term overseas development strategy of the BOC Group," Chief Executive of BOC Hong Kong Yue Yi said in a statement.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) acted as financial adviser to BOC Hong Kong for the two acquisitions.
($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Keith Weir)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.