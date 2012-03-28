SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), China's fifth-biggest lender, posted a better-than-expected 30 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings, but faces headwinds as a slowing Chinese economy saps loan demand and threatens asset quality.

BoCom, 40 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) (0005.HK), posted a net profit of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.95 billion) during the October-December period, compared with 9.5 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

The results beat analyst forecasts, but represent the slowest quarterly pace since the fourth quarter of 2010. For the full year, BoCom's earnings also rose 30 percent.

"Looking ahead, the financial markets around the world will continue to be impacted by the global financial crisis, with the instability and uncertainty of the economic recovery escalating," BoCom (601328.SS) (3328.HK) said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"In addition, commercial banks in China will face more pressure and challenges from higher supervision standards and more stringent regulatory requirements."

Profits at Chinese banks are under pressure after the government took a series of measures to cool the economy and fight inflation, fuelling concerns that non-performing loans are likely to increase. Premier Wen Jiabao this month forecast sub-8 percent GDP growth for the first time in eight years.

BoCom's state-owned rivals, China Construction Bank (0939.HK) (601939.SS) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK) (601288.SS), have both posted disappointing results, underlining the challenges the industry faces.

BoCom is also under pressure to replenish capital to support further growth as regulators tightens capital requirement. Earlier this month, the lender unveiled plans to raise $8.9 billion by selling shares to existing shareholders such as HSBC and China's finance ministry.

BoCom's shares fell 0.85 percent on Wednesday. They have gained about 7 percent this year, compared with a 13 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan)

