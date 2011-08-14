SACRAMENTO Authorities in California are investigating the deaths of a toddler and a man whose bodies were found this weekend in connection with a missing girl and her father, the FBI said on Sunday.

The bodies were found in a green Toyota Forerunner belonging to Mourad "Moni" Samaan, 49, who was suspected of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter, Madeline Samaan-Fay, in Sacramento last Sunday, an FBI official told Reuters.

The FBI had not yet confirmed the identities of the pair, whose bodies were found at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a rural area in Eldorado County, California, the official said.

Autopsies were scheduled for later on Sunday.

Earlier this week the FBI said the girl's life could be in danger due to "particularly concerning" circumstances surrounding her abduction.

An Amber Alert, used in child-abduction cases, was issued on Friday and has been canceled.

