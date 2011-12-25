GRAPEVINE, Texas Police in Texas found the bodies of seven people in a Dallas area apartment, all of whom appeared to have been shot to death as they opened their Christmas presents, authorities said on Sunday.

Police in the town of Grapevine said the victims included four women and three men, and the shooter was among the dead. Police said they believed all seven had been shot.

Two handguns were found at the scene, they said.

Police responding to a 911 emergency call from the address late Sunday morning found the bodies in the living room at the Lincoln Vineyard apartments.

The victims appeared to be opening Christmas presents when the attack occurred, police said, adding that there was no sign of forced entry.

Two of the victims appeared to be in their 60s, while the others were young adults around 18 to 20 years old, police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims and did not offer a motive for the shooting.

