LONDON The recent extension of the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme is not an admission that quantitative easing has stopped working, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday.

Rather, he said, it was a reflection of the fact that the normal credit transmission mechanism is still not functioning properly.

"I don't think QE has suddenly become ineffective, that's not the reason why the Bank and the Treasury launched the Funding for Lending Scheme," he told CNBC.

"But it is the case that if the banking system is still impaired then you may want to think of other ways - other than just, as you say, conventional, unconventional monetary easing - of helping that."

Broadbent said he was slightly more optimistic on Britain's growth outlook than some other members of the BoE's monetary policy committee. He said the economy was still growing below potential, however, and that there remained a case for having extremely easy monetary policy.

Broadbent was speaking after data confirmed Britain's economy grew by 0.3 percent in the first quarter.

