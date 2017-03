Bank of England Governor Mervyn King speaks to reporters at the close of the G7 Finance Ministers and central bank governors summit at Hartwell House in Aylesbury, southern England May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yui Mok/POOL

HELSNKI Opposing sides in the debate about whether countries should focus on austerity or growth overstate the true difference between their positions, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Friday.

"What we need is more common sense," King told an event here. "This debate has been vastly exaggerated by people who want to make political arguments."

King was speaking two days after the International Monetary Fund called on Britain to spend more to fund investment, a call unlikely to be heeded by finance minister George Osborne.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, writing by Christina Fincher)