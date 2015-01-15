FRANKFURT German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said it is considering the sale of its U.S.-based generics unit Roxane Labs to put a stronger focus on the development and sale of new pharmaceuticals.

Unlisted Boehringer said in a statement on Thursday it was exploring strategic options including a sale for the Columbus, Ohio-based business, but no decision had been made yet.

Roxane's activities include the development and marketing of Boehringer's generic drugs. It also has a production site making both generic drugs and some of Boehringer's patent-protected drugs.

The company clarified the business had 1,300 staff after earlier providing a figure of around 1,200.

A company spokeswoman said Boehringer was not a specialist in generics and was therefore considering whether it made more sense for a generics specialist to own Roxane Labs.

The generics sector has seen rapid consolidation with Teva, Novartis's Sandoz unit and Actavis as the top players, seeking to gain scale to cut costs amid fierce competition.

The number of big-selling chemical drugs going off patent has declined since a 2012 peak, making it tougher for generics makers to generate new business.

Conventional chemical drugs with small molecules are relatively easy to copy, but the healthcare sector is shifting toward more complex biopharmaceuticals.

The spokeswoman said, however, that Roxane Labs was "experiencing strong business performance and has a successful track record of regulatory compliance".

Boehringer declined to provide revenue figures for Roxane.

Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying that the asset could fetch as much as 2 billion euros ($2.36 billion) and that Boehringer was working with Morgan Stanley on the sale.(bloom.bg/14AO91o)

Boehringer may also be interested in pursuing asset swaps with competitors to bulk up its businesses such as prescription drugs, the report said. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The move would further shake up the German group's U.S. business. It sold the assets of its U.S. generic injectable drugs unit Bedford Laboratories last year to Hikma Pharmaceuticals for up to $300 million.

Boehringer had previously run into quality control issues at a manufacturing site in Ohio, which it shut down.

Boehringer had more than 14 billion euros in sales in 2013, including about 11 billion from prescription medicines.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian, Georgina Prodhan and Crispian Balmer)