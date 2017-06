PARIS Shares in French aerospace and engineering group Safran (SAF.PA) fell on Thursday after Boeing (BA.N) announced a temporary halt to test flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine.

Safran, which makes the engine along with General Electric (GE.N), fell by around 1 percent in early trading.

Safran is currently in the process of trying to complete a merger with Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)