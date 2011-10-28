Boeing Co (BA.N) aims to bolster orders for its new 747-8 freighter although some customers appear to be reconsidering fleet needs as cargo markets soften.

The world's second-largest commercial plane maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus recently had to postpone the first delivery of the 747-8 to Cargolux Airlines International CLUX.UL by three weeks because of a contract dispute.

Now some industry sources say other 747-8 freighter customers, including Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) (0293.HK), have balked at upcoming deliveries or demanded compensation from Boeing because of delays and concerns about fuel efficiency.

Following are Boeing's customers for the 747-8 Freighter, according to Boeing's website:

Atlas Air..................... 9

Cargolux Airlines.............13

Cathay Pacific Airways........10

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise....15

GECAS......................... 2

Korean Air.................... 7

Nippon Cargo Airlines.........14

Volga-Dnepr Airlines.......... 5

Total........................ 75

