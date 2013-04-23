WASHINGTON A senior Boeing Co executive on Tuesday said his company may apply tighter test criteria for new technologies to be used on new aircraft after problems with lithium ion batteries that have grounded the entire fleet of 787 Dreamliners.

"Looking back, I would challenge our test assumptions," Mike Sinnett, Boeing's chief 787 engineer, told an investigative hearing of the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington. "In retrospect ... we may apply tighter test criteria or seek to understand the test criteria a little bit more on areas of new technology."

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Grant McCool)