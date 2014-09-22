Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
ISTANBUL Boeing sees strong demand for its 737-family jets over and above its existing plans to increase production by 12 percent by 2017 but would only revise up its goals if they can be sustained, a senior executive said on Monday.
"Today we are building 42 airplanes a month and plan to go to 47 in 2017. We see very strong demand after that; in fact we see upward pressure in rates," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
"We don't make those decisions unless the demand is real, we know we can deliver the airplanes and we believe we can operate at that higher rate for a substantial period of time in order for us to recognize the benefits of the higher rate as well as our supply chain," he added.
Tinseth was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Istat Europe aviation conference in Istanbul after a senior Airbus executive warned against raising output in the hope of selling more jets and vowed not to chase after marginal deals.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.