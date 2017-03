TOKYO All Nippon Airways Co Ltd said it will ground all of its Boeing Co 787 planes on Thursday after one of its domestic flights was forced to make an emergency landing in western Japan earlier on Wednesday.

An ANA spokesman said this would result in the cancellation of around 35 domestic flights on Thursday. He added that the airline would decide on Thursday whether to fly the Dreamliner the following day.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)