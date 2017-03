The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Boeing Co (BA.N) said it signed a $2.8 billion contract with NASA to develop the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS).

The agreement comes as NASA and Boeing complete the Critical Design Review on the core stage, the last major review before full production begins, Boeing said.

