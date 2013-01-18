Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
SEATTLE Boeing Co said on Friday it was halting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner while it awaits guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration on how to comply with concerns about batteries on the jet that forced airlines to stop flying the planes this week.
"Production of 787s continues," spokesman Marc Birtel said. "We will not deliver 787s until the FAA approves a means of compliance with their recent Airworthiness Directive concerning batteries and the approved approach has been implemented."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.