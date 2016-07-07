Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it delivered 199 commercial airplanes in the second quarter, up 1 percent from the same period a year earlier, led by an increase in 777 and 787 deliveries.
The world's biggest planemaker reported deliveries of 28 777s, up from 26 delivered in the second quarter of 2015, and 38 787s, up from 34, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.