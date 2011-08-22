BOSTON Directors of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) are expected to vote this week on whether to order 100 of Boeing Co (BA.N)'s 737 jets worth $8.58 billion, Bloomberg News said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The No. 2 U.S. airline had been expected to buy up to 200 new aircraft this year, with Chief Executive Richard Anderson telling reporters in Mexico earlier this month that he regarded the single-aisle 737 as a "very competitive product."

Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter neither confirmed nor denied the report, saying: "Delta has been holding discussions with major manufacturers on a long-term plan to replace older aircraft, in order to maintain a flexible, cost-efficient fleet."

Officials at Boeing did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Monday.

Such an order could be a shot in the arm for Boeing after another major U.S. carrier, AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines, in July broke its long exclusive relationship with the U.S. jet maker and split an order between Boeing and rival Airbus, an EADS EAD.PA unit.

Boeing shares were up 2.1 percent at $58.75 and Delta was up 0.3 percent at $7.23 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)