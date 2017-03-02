The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the ''What's Next?'' conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

COPENHAGEN Boeing is taking Denmark to court over a lack of access to documents used in the government's decision last year to buy Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) new F-35 Lightning II combat jets in preference to Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornets.

"Boeing has filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Defence because the ministry has not responded to the request for access to the documents which are the foundation for the evaluation in the competition for the fighter jets," Boeing said in statement.

Last year Boeing complained about the government's decision to buy 27 F-35s, saying it questioned the accuracy of data used in the decision making process which suggested its Super Hornets would be a more expensive option.

Boeing subsequently said in September that it had submitted a request to the defense ministry that would require it to provide all materials related to the procurement evaluation and decision.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it had not given Boeing access to the documents because the U.S. firm had not told the government exactly what documents it wanted to see.

The ministry said it could not comment further now that the legal action was underway.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich)