WASHINGTON A Boeing Co 787 operated by Japan Airlines returned to Boston's Logan International Airport on Thursday because of an issue with its fuel pump, but the incident was not an emergency, a U.S. aviation official said.

"The plane had an issue with the fuel pump. It is not an emergency," said FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

The plane has now landed, the airport said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa and Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill; Editing by Gary Hill)