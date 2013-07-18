BOSTON A Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd returned to Boston's Logan International Airport on Thursday after a mechanical indicator alert came on, driving Boeing shares 1.7 percent lower.

"The pilot decided to turn back out of an abundance of caution," airport spokesman Richard Walsh told Reuters.

Carol Anderson, a spokeswoman for Japan Airlines, confirmed the move but offered no further details.

"As a standard precautionary measure due to a maintenance message indicator, JL007 bound for Tokyo-Narita is returning to Boston Logan for checks," she said.

The after-hours share fall reflected lingering concerns about Boeing's newest plane, which remains under investigation after a fire on board a parked 787 at Heathrow Airport in London last week.

