WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration does not know yet what caused battery problems on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner and cannot speculate when a comprehensive review of the plane will end, FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said on Wednesday.

The FAA and other regulators grounded the 787 last week after a series of incidents, including one battery-related event that required an emergency landing.

