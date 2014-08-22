The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

SEATTLE The FAA has certified Boeing Co's 787-9 Dreamliner for use with General Electric Co engines, clearing the way for first deliveries of the new aircraft with the U.S.-made engines expected later this month.

The 787-9 is a larger version of the original Dreamliner and had already obtained FAA certification with Rolls-Royce engines. The first delivery of that configuration occurred in June.

An FAA certification document dated Thursday showed both the Rolls and GE engines as approved on the 787-9. The FAA and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The document was first reported by the blog All Things 787.

