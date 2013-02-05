Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
Kyoto, Japan GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T), which makes batteries for the Boeing Co (BA.N) Dreamliner, said on Tuesday its earnings would not be impacted by the grounding of the 787 passenger jets, nor did it see any reputational impact on its other lithium-ion batteries.
The Kyoto-based company maintained its operating profit forecast of 10 billion yen ($107.88 million) for the year to end-March.
All Boeing's 787s are out of action as investigators in Japan and the United States try to find the cause of two incidents with the plane's lithium-ion batteries - a battery fire on a Japan Airlines (9201.T) 787 at a U.S. airport and an emergency landing on a domestic All Nippon Airways (9202.T) flight after battery problems triggered a smoke alarm.
($1 = 92.6950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.