Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
TOKYO Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had informed the agency that Boeing (BA.N) had sought permission to conduct Dreamliner test flights.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ken Wills)
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.