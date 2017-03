WASHINGTON The systems designed to prevent a battery fire aboard the Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner passenger jet did not work as intended, the chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

At a news conference in Washington, Deborah Hersman also said the NTSB hopes to learn soon whether the batteries involved in incidents in Boston and Japan were from the same batch.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf and Andrea Shalal-Esa)