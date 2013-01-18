Japanese firms supply more than a third of the parts used in Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded worldwide for checks focused on lithium-ion batteries in the mainly carbon-composite plane.
Following are some of the main Japanese suppliers.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd - wings
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - forward fuselage, main landing gear wheel well
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd - centre wing box
Toray Industries Inc - carbon fibre composite material
Panasonic Corp - in-flight entertainment system
Bridgestone Corp - tyres
Jamco Corp - toilets, galley, flight deck interior
GS Yuasa Corp - lithium-ion batteries
Nabtesco Corp - power distribution equipment
IHI Corp - engine shaft and low pressure turbines
Daido Steel Co Ltd - material for engine shaft
Sumitomo Precision Products - heat exchanger for auxiliary power unit, and heat exchanger for engines
Toho Titanium Co Ltd - titanium
Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd - titanium
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd - polyethersulfone, an engineering plastic
ShinMaywa Industries Ltd - main wing spar
Tamagawa Seiki Co Ltd - cockpit components
