A Boeing 767 operated by Bolivian airline Aerosur sits at a gate at Miami's international airport, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it delivered 137 commercial airplanes in the first quarter, up 32 percent from the same period a year earlier, led by an increase in 737 deliveries.

The world's second-largest plane-maker, after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, reported deliveries of 99 narrowbody 737s, up from 87 delivered in the first quarter of 2011.

Boeing also reported deliveries of five 787 Dreamliners, its long-overdue lightweight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last fall.

Deliveries of the widebody 777 jumped to 20 from 13. Boeing said it delivered six 747s, compared with zero in the year-ago period.

Boeing, which gets paid for airplanes at delivery, is ramping up production on all of its commercial airplane programs to meet increased demand.

"Increase in deliveries is confirmation of the successful execution of increased production rates as well as confirmation of the cycle," said EarlyBirdCapital Managing Director Alex Hamilton, referring to rising aircraft demand.

Boeing is set to report first-quarter earnings on April 25.

Aircraft demand has been rising since 2009 when Boeing booked only 142 new commercial orders. Boeing booked 805 new orders in 2011.

Also on Thursday, Boeing said it took orders in the week ended March 31 for six 777s, potentially worth $1.8 billion at list prices, depending on the model.

The company said earlier this week that Angola carrier TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola ordered three 777-300ER airplanes. The buyer of the other three 777s was unidentified.

Shares of Boeing were down 34 cents at $73.33 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Carol Bishopric)