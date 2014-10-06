WASHINGTON Boeing Co plans to start building some parts of its 777X commercial airliner at the company's huge defense business facility in St. Louis, a move that will add hundreds of jobs in several years, according to sources familiar with the decision.

The move comes days after Boeing announced plans to shift defense services and support work out of Washington state, a separate and unrelated decision that could also add hundreds of jobs to the St. Louis area, the sources said.

The 777X decision calls for Boeing to shift some packages of work now done by suppliers to the St. Louis facility, said the sources, but no further details were immediately available. Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Boeing officials are slated to announce the decision at a news conference later Monday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)