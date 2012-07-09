Boeing Co (BA.N) and Air Lease Corp (AL.N) said they finalized an order for 60 737 MAX 8 and 15 737 MAX 9 airplanes, with reconfirmation rights for 25 additional 737 MAXs.

The order, valued at $7.2 billion, represents the first 737 MAX order by a leasing company, Air Lease said in a statement.

The 737 MAX is a new-engine variant of Boeing's Next-Generation 737.

