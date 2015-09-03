A Boeing 737-800 NG, owned by Dobrolet airline and heading to Simferopol, flies after taking off at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

NEW YORK Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it had booked an order for 27 of its 737-800 aircraft, worth about $2.6 billion at list prices, from UK airline Jet2.com.

The planes, due to be delivered over the next two years, will boost the leisure airline's all-Boeing fleet to nearly 87 aircraft. It has just under 60 currently.

The airline is a unit of Dart Group PLC (DTG.L), and flies to 55 destinations from seven UK airports.

The order lifts Boeing's order backlog of current generation 737s to 1,400 planes. It has an additional 2,869 orders for the forthcoming 737 MAX aircraft, due to enter service in 2017.

Boeing also said on Thursday it had firmed up orders for 30 of its 737 MAX jets from Ruili Airlines, a Chinese startup.

The provisional order, valued at about $3.2 billion at list prices, was announced at the Paris Airshow in June.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown)