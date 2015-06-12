The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Boeing Co (BA.N) said it received a contract to build its third all-electric propulsion satellite for privately held commercial satellite provider ABS.

Boeing, which competes with Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Elon Musk's SpaceEx in the commercial satellite market, said the satellite, ABS-8, is scheduled for delivery in 2017.

ABS-8 will expand broadcast and enterprise services to Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Russia, South Asia and Southeast Asia, the company said. (bit.ly/1JKROfI)

The ABS-8 has a payload of more than 9 kilowatts, making it the highest power payload to date on a Boeing 702SP (small platform).

ABS is a commercial satellite provider based in Bermuda and Hong Kong.

