Sales chief says Boeing won 571 orders and commitments
PARIS Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.
WASHINGTON Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a $410 million modification to a foreign military sales contract for 38 Apache aircraft, three Longbow crew trainers, and associated spares for Britain, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
PARIS Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow on Thursday, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model.
Tesla's revenue from China more than tripled to over $1 billion last year, according to its annual report.