Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said the company expects to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners in early May, ending a halt that began after the jet was grounded by regulators in January.

McNerney, speaking on a conference call after release of first-quarter earnings, said Boeing will complete the "bulk of" retrofits of the battery system to the 787 fleet by mid-May. The battery system was redesigned after batteries overheated on two jets in January.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)